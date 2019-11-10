Carlisle man charged with arson and wanton endangerment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carlisle man charged with arson and wanton endangerment

Posted:

CARLISLE COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- A Carlisle man is in custody, charged with arson and wanton endangerment, after admitting firing a rifle and setting a car on fire early Sunday morning.

The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of shots fired around 3:30 a.m. near Second Street in Arlington, Kentucky.

Deputies didn't find any issues until nearly seven hours later when blood was found by employees near Milner and Orr funeral home.

Investigators found a burned up car across the street and followed a blood trail to a home on State Route 80 East.

It was there they arrested 24-year old Samuel Denton after he admitted to burning the car and firing the gun.

Denton is lodged at the Ballard County Jail and, along with charges of arson and wanton endangerment, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance after deputies found methamphetamine at his home.

