Simon Leadership Program helps prepare students for college - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Simon Leadership Program helps prepare students for college

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Several dozen students attended the annual Simon Leadership Program at SIU Saturday and Sunday.

The program acts as a fun, but educational, way to encourage young African American men to seek out leadership roles and to excel.

There were several STEM-related activities, keynote speakers, a dinner, and chances to see what the college experience is like.

Illinois State Senator Christopher Belt has spoke at the program for several years, and he says it's important kids have an active role model and a chance to see what opportunities are ahead of them.

"I just love to be a part of things like this. I believe in mentorship; I believe you cannot be something unless you see something. I believe you need to experience all of the opportunities that are abound, and so whatever I can do to be a part of things like this, I'm on board," says Belt.

Students who attended the program additionally had the opportunity to stay the night in the dorms and get the full college experience.

Everyone was also encouraged to get out and see SIU's football game.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Simon Leadership Program helps prepare students for college

    Simon Leadership Program helps prepare students for college

    Sunday, November 10 2019 8:48 PM EST2019-11-11 01:48:48 GMT

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Several dozen students attended the annual Simon Leadership Program at SIU Saturday and Sunday. There were several STEM-related activities, keynote speakers, a dinner, and chances to see what the college experience is like.

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Several dozen students attended the annual Simon Leadership Program at SIU Saturday and Sunday. There were several STEM-related activities, keynote speakers, a dinner, and chances to see what the college experience is like.

  • Dozens attend ceremony to unveil Coello Veteran Memorial

    Dozens attend ceremony to unveil Coello Veteran Memorial

    Sunday, November 10 2019 8:29 PM EST2019-11-11 01:29:23 GMT

    COELLO (WSIL) -- Several dozen people gathered in Coello Sunday morning to honor veterans with a memorial dedication.

    COELLO (WSIL) -- Several dozen people gathered in Coello Sunday morning to honor veterans with a memorial dedication.

  • Community members remember Salem firefighter Brent Holland

    Community members remember Salem firefighter Brent Holland

    Sunday, November 10 2019 7:41 PM EST2019-11-11 00:41:25 GMT

    SALEM (WSIL) -- Community members have been honoring the life of firefighter Brent Holland. 

    SALEM (WSIL) -- Community members have been honoring the life of firefighter Brent Holland. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.