Dozens attend ceremony to unveil Coello Veteran Memorial

Several dozen people gathered in Coello Sunday morning to honor veterans with a memorial dedication.

The small town has worked toward the ceremony over the past two years planning, raising money and finishing memorial construction just in time for Veterans Day.

All branches of services are represented with large plaques, which light up at night. While a monument sits in the middle of the memorial.

The front of the monument reads, "This memorial is dedicated to the memory and honor of those who have served bravely in our armed forces. Past. Present. And Future. In both times of war and in times of peace.

The back has a quote from John F. Kennedy, "The cost of freedom is always high, but Americans have always paid it."

Mayor Curtis Owen says there's plans to include a picnic table and seating, which will allow veterans and their families a place to visit and reflect.

State Senator Dale Fowler and Representative Dave Severin were also in attendance to help dedicate the memorial.

A chicken and dumpling dinner was held at the community center following the service that was free for vets.







