Dozens attend ceremony to unveil Coello Veteran Memorial

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Several dozen students attended the annual Simon Leadership Program at SIU Saturday and Sunday. There were several STEM-related activities, keynote speakers, a dinner, and chances to see what the college experience is like.
COELLO (WSIL) -- Several dozen people gathered in Coello Sunday morning to honor veterans with a memorial dedication.
SALEM (WSIL) -- Community members have been honoring the life of firefighter Brent Holland.
(WSIL) -- Temperatures are even warmer this afternoon.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Hundreds of boy scouts kicked off their annual "Scouting for Food" event Saturday. The event serves as a food drive and is part of a program that collects food in cities across the country. All of the items are then delivered to local food banks.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Thousands shopped local at John A. Logan College Saturday for the 44th annual AutumnFest. AutumnFest will be going on Sunday, and doors are open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
A man wanted for a murder in Carbondale on Nov. 3 is now in police custody.
(WSIL) -- Cloud cover across the area this morning should decrease area wide, leaving mostly sunny skies by lunchtime.
Illinois State Police is investigating a crash on interstate-57 in Franklin County that left one man dead.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Illinois’ appeal for individual assistance for residents and businesses in 22 counties along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers.
