The blast of cold air moves in tomorrow with the chance for snow

WSIL -- Hopefully you enjoyed the 60s and the sunshine today because tomorrow will bring a major change.

A cold front will begin to push into the region Monday morning bringing BIG changes. Tomorrow morning will hold our warmest temperatures of the day, kicking off the day in the 40s. However, as cold air sets in behind the front temperatures will steadily drop throughout the day, dipping into the 20s by late afternoon and evening. Along with the bitter cold we will see our first chance at measurable snowfall this season. We will begin our day with scattered showers across the region but as temperatures drop, showers will slowly turn into a wintry mix by the afternoon. The change will begin in our northwestern counties first and slowly spread southeast. Due to warm pavements temperatures, most of the snowfall accumulation will stay on elevated surfaces, such as grass, trees, decks and bridges. While this isn't going to be a major event some folks could see up to an inch of snow. Take it slow on the roadways as we shift into the afternoon and evening.

Our next concern will be Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will plummet into the teens overnight on Monday leading to the possibility of refreezing on the roadways. Along with possible slick spots windchill values will dip into the single digits! Brrrrrr...... bundle up and stay warm!

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.