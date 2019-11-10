Community members remember Salem firefighter Brent Holland - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Community members remember Salem firefighter Brent Holland

Posted: Updated:
By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
Community members have been remembering the life of firefighter Brent Holland. 

Funeral services were held for the first responder on Saturday giving neighbors a chance to honor the fallen fighter. 

A Fire Department Honor Guard also paid tribute to Holland over the weekend. 

Family and friends say they remember the 29 year old as a caring individual who worked to help those in need. 

Several community benefits were held to help raise funds as Holland battled cancer. 

He passed away on November 4 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri from the illness. 

Holland leaves behind his parents, brothers, two children and a fiance. 

