Community members remember Salem firefighter Brent Holland

Community members have been remembering the life of firefighter Brent Holland.

Funeral services were held for the first responder on Saturday giving neighbors a chance to honor the fallen fighter.

A Fire Department Honor Guard also paid tribute to Holland over the weekend.

Family and friends say they remember the 29 year old as a caring individual who worked to help those in need.

Several community benefits were held to help raise funds as Holland battled cancer.

He passed away on November 4 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri from the illness.

Holland leaves behind his parents, brothers, two children and a fiance.