University of Illinois names vice chancellor for research - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

University of Illinois names vice chancellor for research

Posted: Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Officials at the University of Illinois have named a new vice chancellor for research and innovation.

Susan Martinis has been serving in the role on an interim basis since September 2017 and was named a permanent replacement earlier this month, pending a vote by the Board of Trustees.

Martinis oversaw several initiatives, including university-wide research centers while she held the job on an interim basis. She's also credited with strengthening the business infrastructure around university research.

With a Ph.D. in biochemistry, Martinis joined the university's faculty in 2005 as an associate professor. She became a department head in 2015.

The University of Illinois system has roughly 90,000 students over three campuses.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.