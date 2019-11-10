University of Illinois names vice chancellor for research

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Officials at the University of Illinois have named a new vice chancellor for research and innovation.

Susan Martinis has been serving in the role on an interim basis since September 2017 and was named a permanent replacement earlier this month, pending a vote by the Board of Trustees.

Martinis oversaw several initiatives, including university-wide research centers while she held the job on an interim basis. She's also credited with strengthening the business infrastructure around university research.

With a Ph.D. in biochemistry, Martinis joined the university's faculty in 2005 as an associate professor. She became a department head in 2015.

The University of Illinois system has roughly 90,000 students over three campuses.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.