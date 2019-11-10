Ky. Catholic facility to become addition treatment center - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ky. Catholic facility to become addition treatment center

LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) - A Roman Catholic diocese in Kentucky plans to lease a retreat center to community groups for addiction treatment and recovery.

News outlets report reports the Lexington diocese announced the move Friday involving the little-used Cliffview Retreat and Conference Center in Lancaster.

The facility will be leased to the Catholic Action Center, a homeless service provider in Lexington, with an option to buy. It will be operated as a 50-bed facility by Mountain Comprehensive Care, a Prestonsburg-based community mental health center, and other community partners.

Catholic Action Center co-founder Ginny Ramsey says the facility will have greenhouses, bee hives and chickens as part of its focus on sustainable agriculture. She says classes, job training and other programs will be offered at the facility by Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

