Illinois Treasurer Frerichs serves on central Illinois jury

URBANA, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs has served on a jury in central Illinois.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports Frerichs served Monday and Tuesday in Champaign County for a case involving retail theft. He says the verdict was guilty.

The Champaign resident and former state legislator says he's been called for jury duty twice before.

County officials say prospective jurors are selected from a database that comes from several records including driver's licenses, registered voters, people who have applied for unemployment.

Frerichs is serving his second term as treasurer. He was previously a state senator.

