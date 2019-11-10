Warm end to the weekend

(WSIL) -- Temperatures are even warmer this afternoon. Sunshine, and a southwest wind warms us into the low 60s this afternoon. A big change comes Monday as showers push into the region, followed by snowfall. Accumulations should be minor and occur mostly on elevated, and grassy surfaces. Bitter cold sets in shortly after on Tuesday, with forecast highs below freezing.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is in tonight with another look at your forecast.