Herrin boy scouts kick off annual food drive

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Hundreds of boy scouts kicked off their annual "Scouting for Food" event Saturday. The event serves as a food drive and is part of a program that collects food in cities across the country. All of the items are then delivered to local food banks.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Thousands shopped local at John A. Logan College Saturday for the 44th annual AutumnFest. AutumnFest will be going on Sunday, and doors are open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
A man wanted for a murder in Carbondale on Nov. 3 is now in police custody.
(WSIL) -- Cloud cover across the area this morning should decrease area wide, leaving mostly sunny skies by lunchtime.
Illinois State Police is investigating a crash on interstate-57 in Franklin County that left one man dead.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Illinois’ appeal for individual assistance for residents and businesses in 22 counties along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers.
Road Ranger, LLC has purchased approximately 21 acres of land along Interstate 57.
Governor JB Pritzker appointed the superintendent of Carbondale Elementary School #95 to the state's School Construction Task Force.
Kentucky is piloting a new approach to stopping the spread of destructive Asian carp with a noise-making, bubbling "fish fence."
An animal shelter in Kentucky is speaking out on a bill that would make animal cruelty punishable by federal law.
