Herrin boy scouts kick off annual food drive

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Hundreds of boy scouts kicked off their annual "Scouting for Food" event Saturday.

The event serves as a food drive and is part of a program that collects food in cities across the country.

All of the items are then delivered to local food banks. Food donated from Herrin, stays in Herrin.

Teams of scouts are driven to neighborhoods to hang blue bags on front doors, and residents are allowed a week to fill the bags with donated goods.

Last year, the Greater St. Louis Area Council collected nearly two million items of food.

Organizers here say that, on average, they collect around 15,000 items in the Herrin-Energy neighborhoods.

