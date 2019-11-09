Thousands shop for presents at the 44th annual AutumnFest

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Thousands shopped local at John A. Logan College Saturday for the 44th annual AutumnFest.

At AutumnFest, there are more than 130 exhibitors to choose from and everything from specialty foods to hand-made soaps

Organizer Adirenne Barkley Giffin says the event is a great place to find hand-crafted items that you can give as presents.

AutumnFest will be going on Sunday, and doors are open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

