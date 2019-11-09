Warm and sunny ahead of the big cool down

WSIL -- Sunny and mild weather continues through the weekend, but a BIG cool down moves in Monday.

Tonight mostly clear skies will persist with low temperatures dipping into the upper 30s. Tomorrow will be another nice day with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will climb into the low 60s but don't get use to it. Monday our next system will move into the area bringing much cooler temperatures and potentially light snow.

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.