Coroner IDs gunman killed outside Kentucky supermarket - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Coroner IDs gunman killed outside Kentucky supermarket

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials in Kentucky have identified a man who authorities say was killed in a shootout with police outside a Louisville supermarket.

According to news outlets, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Saturday identified the man as 32-year-old Shelby Gazaway of Louisville.

Louisville Police Maj. Jamey Schwab says Gazaway fought with another person in the store on Thursday night, pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the ceiling. Schwab says Gazaway exited the store and fired at arriving officers, who then returned fire.

Gazaway died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The two officers involved in the shooting are on administrative reassignment while the incident is investigated.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.