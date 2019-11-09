Wild horses causing problems at state park get adopted - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Wild horses causing problems at state park get adopted

EMINENCE, Mo. (AP) - A herd of seven wild horses that were causing problems at a Missouri state park have been rounded up and adopted.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that visitors to Echo Bluff State Park in Eminence were feeding the horses, raising concerns that someone might be seriously injured.

That didn't happen, but one of the horses chewed up a park visitor's motorcycle seat. Missouri Wild Horse League secretary Carolyn Dyer says several cars received paint damage from horses in the park lodge's parking lot. One of the horses even seemed to figure out how to press the button to open the lodge's front door with its nose.

Dyer said all seven of the wild horses in the park found homes with Missouri horse lovers.

