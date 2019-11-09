Chicago man charged with falsely reporting gunman at college

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago man has been arrested on felony charges of disorderly conduct after he allegedly made a false report about a gunman on a local college campus.

Fifty-one-year-old Michael Gallo was arrested on Friday after Chamberlain University on the city's North Side determined that the report was unfounded. A call for comment to Gallo on Saturday morning was not immediately returned and it was not clear if he has retained an attorney before a Saturday court hearing.

Chamberlain University spokeswoman Jen Marshall says that the campus was put on lockdown after one report on Oct. 30 and another one on Nov. 5 but the lockdowns were called off after police determined there was no threat.

