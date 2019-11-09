Suburban Chicago sheriff's Office warns of phone scam - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suburban Chicago sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

Posted: Updated:

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) - Authorities are warning suburban Chicago residents about a phone scam involving people calling residents claiming to be with the Will County Sheriff's Office.

In a news release, the sheriff's office says the callers tell residents that there is a warrant for their arrest and advise them to purchase Green Dot Money cards to cover the amount of their "bond" or to pay the caller with a Google Play gift card. Then they call back to ask for the card numbers.

The release says residents are fooled because their caller ID shows the call is from the sheriff's department. But the sheriff's office says it never makes such calls and advises anyone who receives such a call that they should simply hang up.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.