Warmer weekend ahead

(WSIL) -- Cloud cover across the area this morning should decrease area wide, leaving mostly sunny skies by lunchtime. More sunshine this afternoon, and a southwest wind should help temperatures warm up into the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Dry and warm weather continues for Sunday, with temperatures climbing to near 60 degrees. Rain makes its return early on Monday, and has potential to turn to a wintry mix, if not snow for a brief period. Currently, impacts appear to remain minimal. 
 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

