ISP investigates fatal crash in Franklin County

By Daniel Valle, Producer
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police is investigating a crash on Interstate 57 in Franklin County that left one man dead.

It happened just after 6:30 Friday night on northbound milepost 64 near the West Frankfort exit according to a release by ISP.

A West City police officer tried to stop a man driving a 1996 Chrysler Sebring for a traffic violation and to question him about the vehicle's registration.

The driver refused to stop and sped down southbound I-57 according to police. He then tried to pass another vehicle on the inside shoulder and collided with the vehicle, resulting in the Chrysler coming to rest in the center median.

The driver left his vehicle and ran into the northbound lanes of I-57 where he was struck by an oncoming vehicle and killed at the scene.

The names of those involved, including the victim, are being withheld. The investigation is ongoing.

