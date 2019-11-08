Doughnut Be a Bully Challenge winner selected for October - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Doughnut Be a Bully Challenge winner selected for October

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- News 3's Nick Hausen delivered doughnuts this morning to the winner of WSIL's Doughnut Be a Bully Challenge.

Classes can enter to win the challenge by taking part in acts of kindness in their classroom, such as holding a door for someone, or giving a classmate a compliment.

Alison Cheatham's first grade class at Tri-C Elementary in Carterville, won this month's challenge.

She says teaching students compassion can have a lasting effect.

"They really are our future, so if we teach them the skills now, of how to behave, and how to act towards each other, then that will carry on into their future, because, if we don't teach them now, when are they ever going to learn stuff like that?" Cheatham said. 

Each student received a doughnut and a drawstring bag filled with goodies, like sunglasses and tooth brushes.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Doughnut Be a Bully Challenge winner selected for October

    Doughnut Be a Bully Challenge winner selected for October

    Monday, November 11 2019 4:51 PM EST2019-11-11 21:51:15 GMT

    Classes can enter to win the challenge by taking part in acts of kindness in their classroom, such as holding a door for someone, or giving a classmate a compliment. 

    Classes can enter to win the challenge by taking part in acts of kindness in their classroom, such as holding a door for someone, or giving a classmate a compliment. 

  • Monday evening snow

    Monday evening snow

    Monday, November 11 2019 4:43 PM EST2019-11-11 21:43:53 GMT

    Rain changing to snow will likely bring minor accumulations to the region this evening.  

    Rain changing to snow will likely bring minor accumulations to the region this evening.  

  • Lobbying by sitting Illinois lawmakers under scrutiny

    Lobbying by sitting Illinois lawmakers under scrutiny

    Monday, November 11 2019 3:44 PM EST2019-11-11 20:44:47 GMT

    A federal bribery charge against an Illinois legislator has led to questions about whether lawmakers be allowed to lobby other units of government

    A federal bribery charge against an Illinois legislator has led to questions about whether lawmakers be allowed to lobby other units of government

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.