Doughnut Be a Bully Challenge winner selected for October

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- News 3's Nick Hausen delivered doughnuts this morning to the winner of WSIL's Doughnut Be a Bully Challenge.

Classes can enter to win the challenge by taking part in acts of kindness in their classroom, such as holding a door for someone, or giving a classmate a compliment.

Alison Cheatham's first grade class at Tri-C Elementary in Carterville, won this month's challenge.

She says teaching students compassion can have a lasting effect.

"They really are our future, so if we teach them the skills now, of how to behave, and how to act towards each other, then that will carry on into their future, because, if we don't teach them now, when are they ever going to learn stuff like that?" Cheatham said.

Each student received a doughnut and a drawstring bag filled with goodies, like sunglasses and tooth brushes.