Road Ranger to build new travel center in Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- A new travel center is coming to the Marion area.

Road Ranger, LLC has purchased approximately 21 acres of land along Interstate 57.

Members of the Williamson County Board tell News 3 the center will be located near the Interstate 57/Route 148 junction. Last month, the Delta Regional Authority announced more than $340,000 in funds for the Lake of Egypt Water District to expand its water and sewer system to provide service.

Road Ranger says the travel center will include a full convenience store along with gasoline and diesel fuel sales. In addition to its own "Tejas Taco" and "Dan's Big Slice" pizza, Road Ranger is also expected to partner with a nationally-known restaurant at the site.

“We have been working to add Marion to our network for several months and are excited to be opening this location in the near future. The project has been progressing nicely and we will continue moving forward rapidly,” stated Bob Bly, Chief Operating Officer of Road Ranger. “We are also thrilled to be working with a national QSR (quick service) restaurant to add to our food offerings in Marion. In addition to the national QSR restaurant we will also be offering our own delicious fresh food concepts and provide even more food offerings to our customers and the Marion community”.

Development on the new Road Ranger Travel Center is expected to begin in early 2020 with a plan to open in late summer of next year.

It will provide approximately 35 new full and part-time jobs.

Road Ranger currently operates 38 locations in the Midwest and Texas.