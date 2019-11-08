Carbondale Elementary School #95 superintendent appointed to state task force

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker appointed the superintendent of Carbondale Elementary School #95 to the state's School Construction Task Force.

Daniel Booth previously worked as a principal, assistant principal, dean of students, health and driver education teacher and assistant boys’ basketball and track coach for more than 12 years at Carbondale Community High School. He earned an undergraduate degree in health education, his master’s in educational administration and specialist certification from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

The task force must gather a report on capital needs for public schools, early childhood education programs and vocational education programs. The report is due to Pritzker, the Illinois General Assembly and chairperson of the Board of Education March 1, 2020.