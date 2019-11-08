Justice Department sues ex-housing head for missing funds - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Justice Department sues ex-housing head for missing funds

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - The Justice Department has sued the former director of a southern Illinois public housing authority to collect what he agreed to pay to settle a federal claim of fraud.

The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports the lawsuit filed Friday seeks to collect $500,000 from former Alexander County Housing Authority Director James Wilson. Court records show Wilson making about $923,000 in false claims to Cairo's housing agency between December 2011 and May 2014.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development accused the longtime director of public housing in Cairo and Thebes of inappropriately spending federal funds on alcohol, food, gifts, excessive travel and on a consulting contract for himself upon his retirement.

In addition to seeking what Wilson agreed in 2018 to repay, the lawsuit asks for "any further relief the Court may deem just and proper."

Neither Wilson nor his attorney immediately returned a telephone call seeking comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.