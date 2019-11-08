'PACT Act' lauded by Paducah animal shelter

Road Ranger, LLC has purchased approximately 21 acres of land along Interstate 57.
Governor JB Pritzker appointed the superintendent of Carbondale Elementary School #95 to the state's School Construction Task Force.
Kentucky is piloting a new approach to stopping the spread of destructive Asian carp with a noise-making, bubbling "fish fence."
An animal shelter in Kentucky is speaking out on a bill that would make animal cruelty punishable by federal law.
Federal and state officials plan to work together to eradicate feral hogs at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area
A Chicago-area man has created a Batmobile look-alike in his garage.
Although Matt Bevin has refused to concede after Tuesday's results showed him trailing by more than 5,000 votes, Andy Beshear has pivoted toward preparing to govern ahead of the Dec. 10 inauguration.
WSIL - Temperatures will fall quickly Friday evening putting us in the 20s shortly after sunset. Saturday will start cold with some clouds...
There are several Veterans Day events planned in our region.
During another interview with investigators, the 11-year-old admitted she gave false information.
