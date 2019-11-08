Big swing in Saturday temperatures - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Big swing in Saturday temperatures

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Temperatures will fall quickly Friday evening putting us in the 20s shortly after sunset.  Saturday will start cold with some clouds but increasing south winds and sunshine breaking through the clouds should warm afternoon readings to near 50.  Windchills will make it feel much cooler if not dressed for the conditions.  Dry skies will be with us through the weekend but Monday still presents a chance of some wintry precip.

Jim has the latest update coming your way on News 3 this evening. 

