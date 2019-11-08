Big swing in Saturday temperatures

Although Matt Bevin has refused to concede after Tuesday's results showed him trailing by more than 5,000 votes, Andy Beshear has pivoted toward preparing to govern ahead of the Dec. 10 inauguration.
WSIL - Temperatures will fall quickly Friday evening putting us in the 20s shortly after sunset. Saturday will start cold with some clouds...
There are several Veterans Day events planned in our region.
During another interview with investigators, the 11-year-old admitted she gave false information.
Two new flavors of Oreo Cookies will arrive with the New Year: Chocolate Marshmallow and Caramel Coconut
Trump administration will pursue raising sales age for e-cigarettes from 18 to 21 as part of anti-teen vaping
MARION (WSIL) -- Army Veteran Greg Strong joined the military when he was 21 years old and never looked back.
The rolling closure is to allow utility crews to conduct wire maintenance over both the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 57 at mile post 47.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Taste of Freedom Wine and Brew Fest is for military members, veterans and their supporters.
Harrisburg leaders passed a resolution allowing the sale of recreational marijuana within city limits at Thursday night's city council meeting.
