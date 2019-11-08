Dealing with GOP legislature next challenge for Beshear - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Dealing with GOP legislature next challenge for Beshear

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Preparing to assume the Kentucky governor's post, Democrat Andy Beshear faces the new challenge of dealing with a Republican-dominated legislature determined to set its own agenda.

Although incumbent Matt Bevin has refused to concede after Tuesday's results showed him trailing by more than 5,000 votes, Beshear has pivoted toward preparing to govern ahead of the Dec. 10 inauguration.

Beshear has started reaching out to GOP lawmakers whose help he'd need to pass many of his proposals.

His ambitious plans on education, health care and expanded gambling will run into a solidly conservative legislature.

In a postelection radio interview, Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said lawmakers will take the lead on a variety of issues. He said one example is a bill to make sanctuary cities illegal in Kentucky.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.