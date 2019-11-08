Dealing with GOP legislature next challenge for Beshear

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Preparing to assume the Kentucky governor's post, Democrat Andy Beshear faces the new challenge of dealing with a Republican-dominated legislature determined to set its own agenda.

Although incumbent Matt Bevin has refused to concede after Tuesday's results showed him trailing by more than 5,000 votes, Beshear has pivoted toward preparing to govern ahead of the Dec. 10 inauguration.

Beshear has started reaching out to GOP lawmakers whose help he'd need to pass many of his proposals.

His ambitious plans on education, health care and expanded gambling will run into a solidly conservative legislature.

In a postelection radio interview, Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said lawmakers will take the lead on a variety of issues. He said one example is a bill to make sanctuary cities illegal in Kentucky.

