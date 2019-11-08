Michael Herrin Memorial Soccer Tournament kicks off 12th year

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The annual Michael Herrin Memorial Soccer Tournament kicks off in Harrisburg this weekend.

This is the 12th year for the tournament. It will run for two days - Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10.

The event begins at 8 a.m. each day and will be held at the Bill Rice Soccer Complex in Harrisburg. Thirty-five teams will hit the field for this year's games.

The tournament honors the memory of Harrisburg teenager Michael Herrin. Michael loved soccer and was an outstanding athlete, but on June 14, 2001, Micheal died in a car crash.

His father, Dr. Roger Herrin, has been a key component in making sure the tournament is a success. Organizers and supporters say this is a positive way to remember Michael.