Former Los Angeles police chief named interim in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has named former Los Angeles police Chief Charlie Beck to be Chicago's interim police superintendent.

Friday's announcement comes a day after Superintendent Eddie Johnson announced his retirement after more than three years as the city's police chief and more than 30 years with the department. The 59-year-old Johnson will remain with the department until the end of the year.

Beck spent more than 40 years with the Los Angeles police force before replacing William Bratton as chief in 2009. He retired last year on his 65th birthday.

Beck was known for mixing reforms with old-school policing. His tenure was marked with efforts to improve community relations, particularly amid the Black Lives Matter movement. He equipped officers with body cameras.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.