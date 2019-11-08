Traffic Alert: Rolling road closures on Interstate 57, Interstate 24

(WSIL) – Illinois State Police are warning drivers of rolling road closures Friday on Interstates 57 and 24.

Beginning at approximately 9:45 a.m., troopers will slow down traffic while continuously rolling forward on Interstate 57 northbound at mile post 36 (Lick Creek exit), Interstate 24 westbound at mile post 10, and Interstate 57 southbound at mile post 53 (Marion Main Street exit).

The rolling closure is to allow utility crews to conduct wire maintenance over both the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 57 at mile post 47.

Illinois State Police are asking drivers to reduce distractions and “Give ‘Em a Brake.”