Traffic Alert: Rolling road closures on Interstate 57, Interstat - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Traffic Alert: Rolling road closures on Interstate 57, Interstate 24

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

(WSIL) – Illinois State Police are warning drivers of rolling road closures Friday on Interstates 57 and 24.

Beginning at approximately 9:45 a.m., troopers will slow down traffic while continuously rolling forward on Interstate 57 northbound at mile post 36 (Lick Creek exit), Interstate 24 westbound at mile post 10, and Interstate 57 southbound at mile post 53 (Marion Main Street exit).

The rolling closure is to allow utility crews to conduct wire maintenance over both the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 57 at mile post 47.

Illinois State Police are asking drivers to reduce distractions and “Give ‘Em a Brake.”

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.