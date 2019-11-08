Police name Kentucky officer who shot man during altercation

DEXTER, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky have identified an officer who fatally shot a man during an altercation.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Jones said in a news release Thursday that Murray Police Department officer Justin Swope shot 42-year-old John D. Hale on Saturday in the Calloway County community of Dexter.

Jones had said in a previous statement that the shooting occurred following an altercation with police, but he didn't provide details. It said a Calloway County sheriff's deputy and a Murray police officer had responded to a report of a suspicious person.

An autopsy shows Hale died from gunshot wounds.

Dexter is in southwestern Kentucky, about 114 miles (183 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.