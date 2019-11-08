Police name Kentucky officer who shot man during altercation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police name Kentucky officer who shot man during altercation

DEXTER, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky have identified an officer who fatally shot a man during an altercation.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Jones said in a news release Thursday that Murray Police Department officer Justin Swope shot 42-year-old John D. Hale on Saturday in the Calloway County community of Dexter.

Jones had said in a previous statement that the shooting occurred following an altercation with police, but he didn't provide details. It said a Calloway County sheriff's deputy and a Murray police officer had responded to a report of a suspicious person.

An autopsy shows Hale died from gunshot wounds.

Dexter is in southwestern Kentucky, about 114 miles (183 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

