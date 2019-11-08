Marion VFW holding 'Taste of Freedom Wine & Beer Fest' - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion VFW holding 'Taste of Freedom Wine & Beer Fest'

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
The Taste of Freedom Wine and Brew Fest is for military members, veterans and their supporters. 

The event will take place at the Marion VFW on Saturday, November 9 from noon to 4 p.m. 

Attendees will be able to try around 35 samples of beer and wine from several different breweries and distributors while listening to live music and a dj. 

Some of those include Excel Brewing Company and Honker Hill winery. 

There will also be food to purchase such as handmade soft pretzels and bratwurst, festival t-shirts and auction prizes.

Organizers hope to raise at least $5,000 from the event. 

All money raised will go toward the Marion VFW relief fund which helps veterans with financial expenses such gas money, medical and utility bills. 

Tickets are $20 at the Marion VFW until 9 p.m. on Friday, November 8 and $25 at the door on Saturday. 

Marion VFW Post:

201 Longstreet Rd, Marion, IL 62959

(618) 997-1188

