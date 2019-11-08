Marion VFW holding 'Taste of Freedom Wine & Beer Fest'

The Taste of Freedom Wine and Brew Fest is for military members, veterans and their supporters.

The event will take place at the Marion VFW on Saturday, November 9 from noon to 4 p.m.

Attendees will be able to try around 35 samples of beer and wine from several different breweries and distributors while listening to live music and a dj.

Some of those include Excel Brewing Company and Honker Hill winery.

There will also be food to purchase such as handmade soft pretzels and bratwurst, festival t-shirts and auction prizes.

Organizers hope to raise at least $5,000 from the event.

All money raised will go toward the Marion VFW relief fund which helps veterans with financial expenses such gas money, medical and utility bills.

Tickets are $20 at the Marion VFW until 9 p.m. on Friday, November 8 and $25 at the door on Saturday.

Marion VFW Post:

201 Longstreet Rd, Marion, IL 62959

(618) 997-1188