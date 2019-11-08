Officials to eradicate feral hogs at Land Between the Lakes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officials to eradicate feral hogs at Land Between the Lakes

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - Federal and state officials plan to work together to eradicate feral hogs at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

A statement from the U.S. Agriculture Department says several agencies will work together on an initiative that will include aerial operations and bait trapping to euthanize feral hogs. The statement says the initiative between the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, the Kentucky Division of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Forest Service began Thursday and will last through the winter months.

Officials say feral hogs are an invasive species that threaten visitor safety, cultural sites and native plant and wildlife species at the recreation area.

Land Between the Lakes covers more than 170,000 acres (68,800 hectares) in western Kentucky and Tennessee.

