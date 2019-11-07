Second suspect located, body identified - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Second suspect located, body identified

MARION (WSIL) -- Police say they have located a person they were chasing Monday before the vehicle crashed, and one person was found dead in the woods near Longstreet Rd. east of Route 37.

That person is not facing charges.

The person who was found dead has been identified as Dwayne Lyerla, 34, of Johnston City.

