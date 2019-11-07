SIU introduces Veterans Legal and Medical Partnership

Police say they have located a person they were chasing Monday before the vehicle crashed, and one person was found dead in the woods near Longstreet Rd. east of Route 37.
With Veterans Day around the corner, SIU is announcing a new collaborative program aimed to help Illinois military veterans get their disability benefits.
A local non-profit organization has received a donation that will further their mission.
State education officials want input as they look to build next year's school budget.
Jefferson County high school students learn about local manufacturing jobs in Mt. Vernon.
Walmart Grants $1000 to Friends of Carbondale Dog Park
Authorities have responded to a reported shooting at a Louisville supermarket.
More than 130,000 pounds of organic raw ground beef is being recalled because it may contain plastic.
Mt. Vernon residents could possibly see a property tax increase after the city's mandated pension contribution for 2020 increased to $491,105.
The Dixon Springs Impact Incarceration Program donated blankets to residents at the Anna Veterans Home.
