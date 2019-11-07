Walmart donates $1,000 to Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Walmart donates $1,000 to Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A group spearheading an effort to build the first public dog park in Carbondale is excited to announce a $1000 donation.

Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks (FCDP) has received a Community Grant in the amount of $1000 from Walmart Foundation.

Kim Busby, manager of the Murphysboro Walmart Store, will present the check to the FCDP board on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12pm. The check will be presented at the future site of Carbondale’s first public dog park which is in Parrish Park, 2500 West Sunset Drive.

Members of the public are invited to attend. 

