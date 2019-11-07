Southern Illinois man pleads guilty to assaulting 3 minors - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois man pleads guilty to assaulting 3 minors

Posted: Updated:

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A southern Illinois man has admitted to sexually assaulting three minors in his home.

Eric B. Rusk of Collinsville pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 21 years in prison. Rusk will get credit for time spent in Madison County Jail since he was charged in May 2017.

Madison County prosecutors alleged the 44-year-old Rusk abused three young girls in his Bethalto home in 2011. All the victims were under age 13 at the time of the assault. The office of State's Attorney Tom Gibbons said in a statement the plea agreement was reached after consultation with the victims and their families.

Rusk must serve 85 percent of his sentence and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.