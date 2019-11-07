Police respond to reported shooting at Louisville Kroger

A local non-profit organization has received a donation that will further their mission.
A local non-profit organization has received a donation that will further their mission.
State education officials want input as they look to build next year's school budget.
State education officials want input as they look to build next year's school budget.
Jefferson County high school students learn about local manufacturing jobs in Mt. Vernon.
Jefferson County high school students learn about local manufacturing jobs in Mt. Vernon.
Walmart Grants $1000 to Friends of Carbondale Dog Park
Walmart Grants $1000 to Friends of Carbondale Dog Park
Authorities have responded to a reported shooting at a Louisville supermarket.
Authorities have responded to a reported shooting at a Louisville supermarket.
More than 130,000 pounds of organic raw ground beef is being recalled because it may contain plastic.
More than 130,000 pounds of organic raw ground beef is being recalled because it may contain plastic.
Mt. Vernon residents could possibly see a property tax increase after the city's mandated pension contribution for 2020 increased to $491,105.
Mt. Vernon residents could possibly see a property tax increase after the city's mandated pension contribution for 2020 increased to $491,105.
The Dixon Springs Impact Incarceration Program donated blankets to residents at the Anna Veterans Home.
The Dixon Springs Impact Incarceration Program donated blankets to residents at the Anna Veterans Home.
The announcement of a new multimodal transit facility coming to southern Illinois has business leaders excited as the City of Carbondale will see a boost in its economy both during construction, and after -- all while improving its transportation opportunities.
The announcement of a new multimodal transit facility coming to southern Illinois has business leaders excited as the City of Carbondale will see a boost in its economy both during construction, and after -- all while improving its transportation opportunities.
A recently closed Carterville coffee shop has announced it will be reopening in Marion.
A recently closed Carterville coffee shop has announced it will be reopening in Marion.