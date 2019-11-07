Police respond to reported shooting at Louisville Kroger - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police respond to reported shooting at Louisville Kroger

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities have responded to a reported shooting at a Louisville supermarket.

News outlets report the incident occurred Thursday evening at a Kroger in the city's Portland neighborhood.

It is unclear if there are any victims.

Louisville police said they would provide an update on the shooting later Thursday night.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

