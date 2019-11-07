More than 100,000 pounds of ground beef recalled

(WSIL) -- More than 130,000 pounds of organic raw ground beef is being recalled because it may contain plastic.

Rastelli Foods Group is recalling approximately 130,464 pounds of raw ground beef products produced from Oct. 3, 2019 through Oct. 15, 2019.

The 16-oz vacuum sealed packages were distributed to retail locations in Illinois and have use or freeze by dates of 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/04/19, 11/07/19, and 11/11/19.

You can click here for more information about the specific products recalled. You can click here to view the product labels.

The USDA is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. If you have these products, you should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Mike Kelly, vice president of sales at Rastelli, at (856) 803-1100.