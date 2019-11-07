Crown Brew Coffee Company announces new location - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crown Brew Coffee Company announces new location

MARION (WSIL) -- A recently closed Carterville coffee shop has announced it will be reopening in Marion.

Crown Brew Coffee Company will be taking over the building formerly known as Miss Emily's Cathouse right off the square at 107 E. Union Street in Marion.

The company shared the news on its Facebook page where it says it will share this journey of renovation.

No date has been given for when the Marion location will open.

