PPG hosts National Manufacturing Day

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Dozens of students in Jefferson County now have a better understanding of manufacturing opportunities in the region. PPG hosted the high school students for National Manufacturing Day at its Mt. Vernon location.

Amanda Carter from PPG gave the students a better understanding of the manufacturing company, "We are publicly traded on the New York Stock exchange. We are PPG and we have annual sales of approximately $15 billion."

Students from Mt. Vernon Township High School, Waltonville, and Woodlawn also took tours of the facility.

Walter Rexing has been with PPG for three decades. He says this building was once Vanex which had 20 employees. Rexing says he's happy to show the students how PPG helped the company expand.

He says, "So we wanted the students to actually see where the rubber hits the road and see whats actually happening in our facility."

Rexing adds PPG wants to let people know if they're considering a career in manufacturing they don't have to look far to get a job.

He adds, "We want to get the word out we want to let people know our mission which is to protect and beautify the earth we want people to know PPG is a great place to work."

PPG in Mt. Vernon has hosted students on Manufacturing Day for three years. They hope to continue this event in the years to come.