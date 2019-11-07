Kroger offers free grocery pickup through end of year - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kroger offers free grocery pickup through end of year

(WSIL) -- The Kroger Co. has unveiled a new logo and brand transformation campaign, celebrating its love of all customers and associates, food-first culture and long history as America’s favorite grocer.

To celebrate the launch of the brand transformation campaign, Kroger is offering customers free grocery pickup, generally a $4.95 fee, through January 1, 2020, making life easier for customers throughout the holiday season. Grocery orders can be placed on kroger.com

Erin Grant, Kroger Media Spokesperson released a statement:

Kroger’s new brand launch is a unifying framework for our seamless shopping experience that is designed to deepen our connection with customers and associates today and into the future. Free Grocery Pick Up is just one way we are working to simplify the lives of our customers as they gear up for the holidays. 

Kroger believes that everyone deserves to have access to fresh, affordable and delicious food, no matter who you are, how you shop or what you like to eat. Kroger’s winning combination of assets puts our team in a unique position to deliver fresh…for everyone.

