Kroger offers free grocery pickup through end of year

(WSIL) -- The Kroger Co. has unveiled a new logo and brand transformation campaign, celebrating its love of all customers and associates, food-first culture and long history as America’s favorite grocer.

To celebrate the launch of the brand transformation campaign, Kroger is offering customers free grocery pickup, generally a $4.95 fee, through January 1, 2020, making life easier for customers throughout the holiday season. Grocery orders can be placed on kroger.com.

Erin Grant, Kroger Media Spokesperson released a statement: