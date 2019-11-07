Impact Incarceration Program delivers blankets to Anna Veterans Home

ANNA (WSIL) -- The Dixon Springs Impact Incarceration Program donated blankets to residents at the Anna Veterans Home.

The Mending Hearts program teaches female offenders skills like crocheting, then they donate their work to the community.

They have also used their skills to create wigs for children with cancer.

Tomma Branche, a Correctional Counselor in Dixon Springs, delivered the blankets Thursday, saying their program is as much about the community as it is about the women who participate.

"It's a resource that's not just good for the public, but it's good for the girls that are making the wigs, and the hats, and the blankets, and doing these crochet projects," Branche said.

The veteran's home asked for 62 blankets, but ended up receiving a total of 65 from the four women who participated.