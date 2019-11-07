Local non-profit receives building donation

KARNAK (WSIL) -- A local non-profit organization has received a donation that will further its mission.

LP Outdoor Building Solutions and Summit Portable Buildings donated a building to the Shawnee Development Council.

The building will be used as the main storage location for each of their current food pantries in Anna, Elizabethtown, and Golconda.

Denna Williams, Executive Director of the Shawnee Development Council says the donation came as a surprise to them.

"I was in the middle of something, and it was one of those where you think, 'Oh this is not a normal phone call you know, can I call you back?' And he thought I wouldn't call him back, but I did. And so we had the conversation for about fifteen minutes, and it was like 'Okay, yeah, this will work'. So yeah, we were really excited," Williams said.

Representatives of the Shawnee Development Council say the building was constructed off site, and delivered ready to go.