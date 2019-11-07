Missouri CPA convicted in $7 million fraud scheme - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri CPA convicted in $7 million fraud scheme

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri certified public accountant has been convicted of a $7 million scheme to defraud his employer and clients.

Federal prosecutors say 46-year-old Douglas Richardson, of Lebanon, was found guilty Thursday of six counts of wire fraud and four counts of money laundering.

Richardson owned his own certified public accountant firm and was an executive for Smart Prong Technologies, a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company that developed technology and manufactured devices for charging cell phones.

Prosecutors say Richardson transferred at least $4.4 million from Smart Prong accounts into his personal and business bank accounts. He also induced several clients to provide loans or make investments by claiming the money would be used for one purpose, when some of the money was instead used for Richardson's benefit or to pay other people.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.