Illinois appellate court won't bar CPS runners from meet - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois appellate court won't bar CPS runners from meet

Posted: Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Appellate Court says it won't immediately rule on a lower court decision that allows Chicago Public Schools cross-country runners to compete at the state championship meet Saturday.

The Illinois High School Association is seeking to overturn an order allowing the runners to compete in the postseason. The IHSA blocked their participation because a teachers' strike prevented their attendance at the regional meet.

The three-judge panel said Thursday it will rule on the IHSA appeal, but not before the meet in Peoria. A spokesman for the IHSA did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

IHSA policy says athletes whose districts are on strike cannot compete, though an exception is made when strikes begin after the start of the postseason. Cook County Judge Neil Cohen last week called that an arbitrary distinction in ruling CPS runners could compete in sectionals.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.