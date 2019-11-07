Sen. Kamala Harris introduces bill to extend school day to 6 p.m - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sen. Kamala Harris introduces bill to extend school day to 6 p.m.

(WSIL) – U.S. Senator and Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (D-CA) has introduced a bill that would extend the school day until 6 p.m.

The “Family Friendly School Act” would make the school day 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Supporters say the legislation would help working parents by better aligning school hours with their work day.

“My mother raised my sister and me while working demanding, long hours,” said Senator Harris. “So, I know firsthand that, for many working parents, juggling between school schedules and work schedules is a common cause of stress and financial hardship. But, this does not have to be the case. My bill provides an innovative solution that will help reduce the burden of child care on working families. It is time we modernize the school schedule to better meet the needs of our students and their families.”

If approved, the bill would not affect every school. Instead, it would create a pilot program providing funding to 500 schools serving mainly low-income families. Those schools would get up to $5 million over five years to implement the 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. school schedule with no closures except for federal holidays, weekends, and emergencies.

U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Michael Bennet (D-CO) are also sponsoring the bill.

The full bill can be found here.

