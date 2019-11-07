Smoked salmon recalled due to botulism threat - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Smoked salmon recalled due to botulism threat

Posted: Updated:

(CNN) – Mill Stream Corp. is voluntarily recalling cold smoked salmon for fear of possible botulism.

The form of food poisoning can cause general weakness, double vision, dizziness, and abdominal distention. In some cases, it can be fatal.

The potentially tainted products were sold from March 6, 2019 through September 17, 2019 in vacuum-sealed packages.

Officials say no related illnesses have been reported thus far.

Among the 23 states affected are Ohio, Iowa, Illinois, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Consumers with question should contact the company 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at (207) 266-0621.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.