Smoked salmon recalled due to botulism threat

(CNN) – Mill Stream Corp. is voluntarily recalling cold smoked salmon for fear of possible botulism.

The form of food poisoning can cause general weakness, double vision, dizziness, and abdominal distention. In some cases, it can be fatal.

The potentially tainted products were sold from March 6, 2019 through September 17, 2019 in vacuum-sealed packages.

Officials say no related illnesses have been reported thus far.

Among the 23 states affected are Ohio, Iowa, Illinois, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Consumers with question should contact the company 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at (207) 266-0621.