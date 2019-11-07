Special prosecutor clears Greitens' legal team - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Special prosecutor clears Greitens' legal team

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A special prosecutor tasked with determining if attorneys for former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens threatened St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says in a report that no crime was committed.

The report from retired Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Michael Bradley was released Thursday.

Bradley found that while Greitens' attorneys made aggressive statements, there was no evidence they tried to "harass, intimidate or threaten the Circuit Attorney."

Gardner didn't immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

Gardner, a Democrat, charged the Republican governor with invasion of privacy in February 2018 for allegedly taking a compromising and unauthorized photo of a woman during an extramarital affair.

Gardner accused Greitens' attorneys of threatening to "ruin" her over the charges.

The criminal case was later dropped but Greitens resigned in June 2018.

