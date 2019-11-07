A cold Friday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

A cold Friday



WSIL - Skies will clear Thursday evening setting a drop in temperatures that will hit bottom in the low 20s.  Friday should bring some sunshine but will remain cold with temperatures expected in the 30s all afternoon. The weekend should see a warm-up and Jim is still tracking a system that could bring some wintry weather on Monday.

The latest forecast is coming up on News 3 this evening. 

