Cold weather system brought funky smells to Kansas City - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cold weather system brought funky smells to Kansas City

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A cold weather system had people in the Kansas City area wanting more than just a sweater. It also had them reaching for nose plugs.

The National Weather Service speculated in a tweet that a cold front that swept into the metro Wednesday night carried farm odors with it and trapped them in the shallow part of the atmosphere. One person responded to the explanation saying, "I thought my dogs tracked in poo from outside! I'm not crazy."

Meteorologists later tweeted what they described as a high-resolution reverse trajectory model to explain the likely source of the "questionable air quality."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.