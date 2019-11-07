Former Missouri lawmaker fined $14,000 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former Missouri lawmaker fined $14,000

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former Ferguson activist who became a state representative, only to resign in August, will pay the state $14,169 after an investigation found he spent thousands of dollars from his campaign fund on personal expenses and failed to file accurate reports.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Democrat Bruce Franks Jr. of St. Louis signed a consent order with the Missouri Ethics Commission on Thursday. He agreed to pay at least $250 a month until the fine is paid off.

Franks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Franks announced his departure from the Legislature in May, in part citing struggles with anxiety and depression. He was first elected in 2016, two years after leading protests in Ferguson in response to the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown.

